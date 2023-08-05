Sun beat the Fever 88-72 behind 6 players in double figures

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tiffany Hayes scored 18 points, DeWanna Bonner added 14 and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 88-72 on Friday night.

Connecticut dominated the first half. The Sun scored 13 straight points in the first quarter to take an early 20-10 lead. Bonner, Hayes and Natisha Hiedeman combined for 26 of Connecticut’s 31 points in the first quarter, while the Fever scored 22 points.

The Sun extended their lead to 56-33 by halftime after shooting 66% from the field, including making 7 of 13 3-pointers. Bonner had 11 points in the first half and Hiedeman added 10.

The Sun scored the final nine points of the third quarter after Indiana got within 65-54 and cruised in the fourth.

Alyssa Thomas, coming off back-to-back games with a triple-double, had 11 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for Connecticut (20-7). DiJonai Carrington also scored 11 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Aliyah Boston of St. Thomas had 19 points and eight rebounds for Fever (7-20). Kelsey Mitchell added 13 points, Erica Wheeler had 12 and Emma Cannon scored 11.

The Sun have won three of three games against the Fever this year.

Next game for the Indiana Fever is against the Atlanta Dream tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. EDT

