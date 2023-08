SAN JUAN — Forecasters do not expect to see a tropical cyclone over the next seven days.

Expect limited to elevated excessive heat today. Heat Advisories are in effect for north-central municipalities, San Juan and vicinity, Vieques, and Culebra.

There is a moderate rip current risk for northern, eastern and southeastern Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and all of the U.S. Virgin Islands.