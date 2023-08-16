USVI and BVI residents notice quake Tuesday

ROAD TOWN, Tortola — A 4.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded north of the British Virgin Islands yesterday, Centro Meteorológico de Puerto Rico y el Caribe reported.

The tumbler shook up residents across the Virgin Islands at 3:27 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

“There is no tsunami threat for Puerto Rico and the Virgin islands,” Lillian Soto, a seismologist at the Puerto Rico Seismic Network in Mayaguez, said Tuesday. She added that there were no reports of any damage.