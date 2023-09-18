Important SNAP/CASH Documentation Deadline Looming in the USVI

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The USVI Department of Human Services (VIDHS) Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) wishes to remind all SNAP/CASH households in the U.S. Virgin Islands of the approaching deadline for the submission of vital Recertification Applications, Periodic Reports, and additional information documents.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Review Due Dates: It is imperative that you carefully review the due dates specified on each
document you have received. These due dates are critical to maintaining your benefits without
interruption.
- Timely Submission: Failure to submit your Recertification Application, Periodic Report, or
requested additional information by the designated due dates may result in the suspension of your
benefit uploads to your EBT card. In some instances, this may lead to the closure of your case.
- First-Time Applicants: If you are a first-time applicant, please ensure the following:
- Complete your application packets in full.
- Include COPIES OF ALL MANDATORY documents.
- Sign your application for processing.
Please contact your case worker or call the SNAP Certification Unit Offices with any questions at:
St. Croix – Phone: (340) 772-7100 Ext. 7159; 7192
St. Thomas – Phone: (340) 774-0930 Ext. 4303 or (340) 774-2399
St. John – Phone: (340) 774-0930 Ext. 4303, (340) 774-2399 or (340) 776-6334
Options to contact our offices and/or to return your documents:
St. Croix
In person at 41-B Mars Hill, Frederiksted, VI 00820
Via USPS at 4102 Mars Hill, Frederiksted, VI 00840-3376
E-Mail – [email protected]
Drop box located at 41-B Mars Hill, Frederiksted, VI 00820
Facsimile: (340) 772-9591
St. Thomas and St. John
In person or via USPS at 1303 Hospital Ground, St. Thomas, VI 00802
E-Mail – [email protected]
Drop Box located at 1303 Hospital Ground, St. Thomas, VI 00802
Drop Box located at Multipurpose Building, 307 Enighed, Contant, Cruz Bay, VI 00830
Facsimile: (340) 777-5449
Clients can also check their card balance by calling 1-866-884-2868 or by logging on to
www.fisglobal.com/ebtedgemobile