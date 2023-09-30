Beijing Man Paid $7,500 To Smugglers In Suriname To Get To St. Thomas Illegally

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A Chinese national paid smugglers in Suriname $7,500 to take him to the territory illegally by sea and now faces deportation after a guilty plea.

Guangsong Chen of Beijing pleaded guilty to illegal entry into the United States before U.S.

Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller in St. Thomas, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said.

Chen faced up to six months of incarceration and was sentenced to time served.

According to court documents, on August 3, 2023, Chen presented himself for inspection to U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Cyril E. King airport in St. Thomas prior to boarding a flight to the mainland.

During their inspection, CBP officers determined that Chen traveled China to Suriname and on July 26, 2023, Chen illegally entered St. Thomas by boat after paying smugglers $7,500.00 for his transport.

No legal document exists that allowed Chen to enter the United States, and there is no evidence that Chen sought or received prior permission to enter or reside in the United States.

This case was investigated by United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP). It was

prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Melissa Ortiz.