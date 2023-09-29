Twin Systems Philippe and Rina Won’t Threaten USVI or Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — The National Hurricane Center said this morning that Tropical Storm Philippe will remain well east of the local islands in the open Atlantic waters.

Based on the latest trajectory, the storm is not expected to directly impact the U.S. Virgin Islands or Puerto Rico, according to the NHC.

However, indirect impacts of this system may result in localized showers, isolated thunderstorms, and hazardous marine conditions.

Potential Threats

● At this moment, the level of confidence remains moderate that the forecast will hold through the weekend.

● An advective weather pattern is expected each day across the northern US Virgin Islands, as well as north and east Puerto Rico, with minor accumulations.

● The southwestern corner of Puerto Rico may also observe higher rainfall amounts during the afternoon hours due to diurnal heating and local effects.