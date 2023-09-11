USVI Tourism Teams Up With The Chicago Cubs of Major League Baseball

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism has announced an expansion of its sports collaborations with the launch of a new multi-year partnership with the Chicago Cubs.

The partnership creates an unparalleled opportunity for the territory to reach deep into the Midwest market and connect with a broad range of potential travelers.

Recognized worldwide, the Cubs franchise is a charter member of Major League Baseball’s National League since 1876. Known for its ivy-covered outfield walls, hand-operated scoreboard and famous marquee, iconic Wrigley Field has been the home of the Chicago Cubs since 1916 and is the second oldest ballpark in the majors.

Joseph Boschulte, the USVI Department of Tourism commissioner, said, “Being associated with these two all-American institutions is a marketing highlight for the tourism promotion for the U.S. Virgin Islands. With a direct flight from Chicago to St. Thomas, the U.S. Virgin Islands is an easy trip for Midwesterners.”

The association between the Cubs and the U.S. Virgin Islands goes back a long way when St. Thomas native and major league player, Elrod “Ellie” Hendricks, played as a catcher for the Cubs in 1972.

As part of the partnership, fans who attended the September 7 game at Wrigley Field had the opportunity to experience island life in Chicago with Moko Jumbies, cultural dancers and a DJ at Gallagher Way pregame. A giant sandcastle was also constructed at Gallagher Way for fans to take photos in front of before heading into the ballpark for the Cubs game.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the U.S. Virgin Islands to the Cubs’ family,” said Cubs Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Alex Seyferth. “Through this partnership, we hope to bring more of the vibrant island life to historic Wrigley Field in the coming seasons and channel the wonderful Caribbean lifestyle through pre- and postgame activations as well as offseason collaborations.”

Most notably, this partnership continues the U.S. Virgin Islands’ campaigns and associations with top sports teams and significant sports venues.

For more information about the U.S. Virgin Islands and its offerings, visit https://www.visitusvi.com/