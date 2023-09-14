Delivery truck hauling water bottles overturns on Miracle Mile in St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — Virgin Islands Police responded after a delivery truck carrying cases of water bottles overturned on Miracle Mile this afternoon. No injuries were reported.

The single-vehicle accident occurred about 2:00 p.m. near the intersection of Northside Road and Orange Grove Road east of the Golden Rock Shopping Center, eyewitnesses said.

Eyewitnesses said the delivery truck was hauling cases of water bottles when it overturned while rounding a corner.

Photo from Facebook group STX Utility Outage Reporting shows lane closure today.

The northbound lane was closed to through traffic following the accident while the scene was being cleaned and cleared.

The truck driver’s condition is unknown, but an ambulance was not called to the scene.

At least one marked Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) patrol SUV responded to the scene.

Photo by MICHAEL BELCHEFF via Facebook