FAA Proposes $477,000 Fine For St. Thomas Airport Due To VIPA’s Poor Maintenance

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Federal Aviation Administration is waving prospective fines in front of the Virgin Islands Port Authority for alleged maintenance lapses at the St. Thomas airport over the last two years.

The FAA conducted inspections of the Cyril E. King Airport in 2021 and 2022, and found numerous regulations breaches, which included “cracked runway and taxiway pavement; an improperly graded and drained runway safety area; obstructions in the runway safety area; faded, missing or incorrect runway and taxiway markings.”

The FAA also found that St. Thomas had inaccurate signs, as well as damaged and/or missing runway edge lights. In addition, VIPA failed to properly and distribute fuel at the airport and failed to issue a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) to inform operators and flight crews about runway issues at the airports.

As such, the FAA proposed a $477,000 civil penalty against the government-run authority. It has given the Virgin Islands Port Authority 30 days from September 19, 2023, to respond to the FAA.

In addition to the Cyril E. King Airport on St. Thomas, VIPA is also responsible for the maintenance of the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix.

VIPA Executive Director Carlton Dowe

According to flightradar24.com data, each island has direct connections to the U.S. mainland, with American Airlines serving STT and STX from Miami International Airport (MIA) and Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). Meanwhile, Spirit Airlines flies to St. Thomas and St. Croix airports from Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

However, more airlines fly directly between St. Thomas and the United States mainland, including Spirit Airlines flight from Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Florida, Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) in Georgia, and United Airlines connection from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New Jersey.

No comment on the FAA findings from VIPA Executive Director Carlton Dowe as of yet.

SOURCE: Federal Aviation Administration