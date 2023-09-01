Heat Advisory In Effect With Index Values To Reach 111 Degrees Fahrenheit

SAN JUAN — The heat index values are expected to reach 111 degrees Fahrenheit , so a Heat Advisory has been issued for the urban and coastal areas from the west to north of Puerto Rico, including Culebra, Vieques, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

We have a moderate risk of rip current​ for some locations along the northern coast of Puerto Rico; elsewhere, the risk is low.

The combination of sea breezes, excessive heating, and local conditions will cause afternoon convection over the northwest quadrant of Puerto Rico, leading to flooding rains.

Climatological Report

The meteorological summer tied the hottest temperature in the history.

The nights were quite hot, with the highest mean minimum temperatures registered.

Additionally, this summer reached the first place in terms of nights with temperatures over 80, with a total of 47, and with eight days reaching temperatures over 95 degrees.

Overall, it was drier than usual, with 10.68” of rain.