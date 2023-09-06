Tropical Storm Lee forecast to strengthen into hurricane as it churns in Atlantic towards Caribbean

SAN JUAN (AP) — Tropical Storm Lee churned through the open waters of the Atlantic on Wednesday and was expected to develop into a hurricane as it approached the Caribbean.

The storm was located about 1,200 miles (1,930 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands. It had maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center.

Current projections show it not making landfall but passing just northeast of the British Virgin Islands, which is still recovering from hurricanes Maria and Irma in September 2017.

Lee close to hurricane strength.

Expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane by Saturday.

No watches and warnings in effect for PR and the USVI.

Lee is the 12th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.