Indiana Fever Look To Extend 2-Game Win Streak With A Victory Over The Chicago Sky

INDIANAPOLIS — The Chicago Sky (15-21) travel to Gainbridge Fieldhouse tomorrow where they’ll take on the Indiana Fever (11-24).

A pair of the league’s top scorers — Kelsey Mitchell (ninth, 18.4 points per game) and Kahleah Copper (eighth, 18.5) — will square off in the contest.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM EST and will be televised on NBA TV and The U.

The Chicago Sky took the court last against the Los Angeles Sparks and earned the victory with a final of 76-75 in their last contest. Chicago ended the contest with a 46.2% field goal percentage (30 of 65) and converted 9 of their 22 3-point attempts. At the free throw line, the Sky converted 7 of their 13 tries for a rate of 53.8%. When talking about grabbing rebounds, they compiled 39 with 8 of them being offensive. They also doled out 20 assists for the game while forcing 9 turnovers and earning 7 steals. In reference to defense, Chicago let their opponent shoot 36.7% from the field on 29 of 79 shooting. Los Angeles earned 14 assists and had 10 steals for this game. Furthermore, Los Angeles collected 41 boards (14 offensive, 27 defensive) and had 1 block. Los Angeles walked away from this one shooting 83.3% when shooting free throws by making 10 of their 12 attempts. They also converted 7 of their 23 tries from 3-point range.

Chicago heads into this game with a record of 15-21 for the campaign. They lose possession via turnover 13.4 times per game and as a unit are committing 17.3 fouls per game. As a team, Chicago is pulling down 33.3 boards per game and has accounted for 725 assists on the campaign, which ranks 4th in the league in terms of passing the ball. The Sky are hitting 36.2% on shots from 3-point land (285 of 788) and 74.5% from the free throw line. They are averaging 80.8 pts per game (6th in the WNBA) on 43.8% from the floor. On the defensive end, the Sky are able to force 13.1 turnovers on a nightly basis while drawing 16.4 personal fouls. The Sky defense is giving up an opponent shooting percentage of 45.2% (470 of 590) and they relinquish 35.0 boards per game as a squad. They are 11th in basketball in giving up assists to the opposition with 746 conceded on the season. They surrender 33.3% on shots from downtown and they are 7th in basketball in points per game from their opponents (83.4).

The last time they took the hardwood, the Indiana Fever got the victory with a final of 83-80 against the Atlanta Dream. The Fever pulled down 24 defensive boards and 7 offensive boards for a total of 31 for the matchup. They turned the ball over 13 times, while getting 8 steals in this game. The Dream were called for 14 personal fouls in this matchup which took the Fever to the free throw line for 13 attempts. They were able to bury 10 of the free throw attempts for a percentage of 76.9%. When it comes to shots from 3-point land, Indiana buried 9 out of their 19 tries (47.4%). When the game finished, the Fever went 32 for 70 from the field which gave them a shooting percentage of 45.7%. The Fever allowed the Dream to knock down 26 out of their 69 attempts from the field which gave them a percentage of 37.7% in this matchup. They finished 25.0% from 3-point land by going 4 out of 16 and ended up shooting 24 of 27 at the free throw line (88.9%). When it comes to cleaning up the glass, Indiana permitted Atlanta to pull down 37 overall (12 on the offensive side).

Kristy Wallace ended up having an impact for the Fever in the matchup. She buried 7 out of 10 in this game for a field goal percentage of 70.0%, but finished without a board. Wallace racked up 20 points in her 27 minutes on the court, but wrapped up this contest with no dimes.

Indiana has a win-loss mark of 11-24 on the campaign. The Fever are committing 20.0 fouls per game while shooting 79.3% from the free throw line. They are getting an assist 18.0 times per game (11th in the league) and they turn it over 14.0 times per contest. Indiana has 2,828 pts this year (80.8 per contest) and they collect 34.2 boards per game. As an offensive unit, the Fever are connecting on 44.3% from the field, which is ranked 5th in basketball. The Fever defensively are ranked 11th in basketball in points per game surrendered with 84.7. They have given up 20.0 assists and 32.1 rebounds per game, which has them ranked 9th and 1st in the WNBA. The Indiana defense surrenders 37.5% on 3-point shots (296 of 790) and their opponents are knocking down 80.7% of their free throw shots. They are able to force 12.5 TO’s per game and have let teams shoot 44.3% from the field (8th in basketball).

Fever Performance Insights

The Fever’s defense ranks worst in the WNBA with 85.4 points allowed per game, but their offense has provided a lift, putting up 81.8 points per game (sixth-ranked in league).

Indiana ranks best in the WNBA by allowing just 32.4 rebounds per game. It ranks seventh in the league by averaging 34.2 boards per contest.

When it comes to turnovers, the Fever are getting outplayed on both offense and defense, as they rank third-worst in the league in turnovers (14 per game) and third-worst in forced turnovers (12.3 per contest).

The Fever are draining 6.8 three-pointers per game (seventh-ranked in league). They own a 34.2% shooting percentage (sixth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

It’s been a difficult stretch for the Fever in terms of threes allowed, as they are surrendering 8.6 treys per game (second-worst in WNBA) and are allowing a 37.6% three-point percentage to opposing teams (worst).

Indiana has taken 70.9% two-pointers and 29.1% threes this season. Of the team’s buckets, 77.6% are two-pointers and 22.4% are three-pointers.

Fever vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Fever 84 Sky 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana (-2.3)

Indiana (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 164.9

Fever vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights