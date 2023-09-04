Invest 95L Continues Its Advance On The Caribbean; Will Become Hurricane Lee

SAN JUAN — Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for further development, and this system is expected to become a tropical depression around midweek.

Additional strengthening is likely late this week while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…90 percent.