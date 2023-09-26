Man Wanted For Illegally Importing Guns Surrenders To Police

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man wanted on illegal gun charges on St. Thomas turned himself in to police Monday.

Jakel J. Bell, 29, of Estate Tutu, was arrested at 9:00 p.m. and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, failing to report firearm, aiding & abetting (importation of firearm without a license) and conspiracy (importation of firearms without a license), the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began with an incident that occurred at the Cyril E. King Airport on March 16, 2023, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Jakel J. Bell, 29, of Estate Tutu in St. Thomas

The Criminal Investigation Bureau took Bell into official custody while he was at the Alexander A. Farrelly Justice Complex pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the Superior Court, police said.

Bail for Bell was set at $100,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

The suspect is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Any persons having information regarding this incident are asked to contact Detective S. Rhymer or Detective R. Velazquez of Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340)774-2211. Calls can also be made to 911, or Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1(800)222-8477.