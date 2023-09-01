Routine Traffic Stop Leads To Search of Man’s Car and Illegal Gun and Ammunition Charges

FREDERIKSTED — Virgin Islands Police officers conducted a routine traffic stop that led to a St. Croix man being arrested on illegal gun and ammunition charges, authorities said.

Darius George Jr., 25, of Mon Bijou, was arrested and charged with carrying of a firearm openly or

concealed and illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 1:54 p.m. Thursday when a K9 officer observed a vehicle overtaking another vehicle on a double solid yellow line while on mobile patrol on the Queen Mary Highway near the New Breed Farm in Estate St. Georges, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Darius George, Jr., 25, of Mon Bijou in St. Croix.

“The officer conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle for the traffic violation,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “While addressing the driver, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the inside of the vehicle and observed several burnt marijuana cigarettes in the vehicle’s ash tray.”

A search was conducted which led to the discovery of a handgun with an extended magazine with live rounds inside of a brown and black coach bag located on the driver’s seat, according to Chichester.

The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle, George was immediately detained and subsequently placed under arrest, she said.

Bail for George was set at $50,000.00 as per chart. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.