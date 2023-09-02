Seven-Day Tropical Weather Outlook; Next Hurricane Will Come Close To The Caribbean

SAN JUAN — The National Hurricane Center is currently issuing advisories on Post-Tropical Cyclone Idalia, located just to the south-southeast of of Bermuda, Tropical Storm Gert, located about 700 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, and on recently upgraded Tropical Storm Katia, located about 600 miles northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Meanwhile, in our area it will be another hot day. Heat indices should rise above 108 degrees for coastal and urban areas in the islands.

* A tropical wave will move south of the islands, but some showers may reach the area at times, and aid in the development of afternoon convection for the west.

* Northerly swell will arrive later today or tonight, with deteriorating seas and a high rip current risk for northern Puerto Rico, Culebra and the northern Virgin Islands.

Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa within the next day or so.

It is located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity to the south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual development of this system by the middle part of next week.

Also, a tropical depression is likely to form while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the eastern and central portions of the tropical Atlantic.

Invest 95L is headed our way for this coming Friday. Please prepare now.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.