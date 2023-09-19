Tropical Wave Could Become A Tropical Depression By Week’s End

SAN JUAN — The National Hurricane Center is tracking another area of interest off the west coast of Africa.

A tropical wave there is expected to move off the coast tomorrow and could be a tropical depression later this week, according to forecasters.

The NHC said that system currently has a 70% chance of development over the next seven days.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of the wave thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system moves generally westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.

Western Atlantic

A non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to form east of the Florida peninsula late this week.

This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics this weekend while it moves generally northward.

Regardless of subtropical development, this low could bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and high surf conditions to portions of the coastal Carolinas into the coastal Mid-Atlantic states this weekend.

Please see products from your local National Weather Service office for more details.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…30 percent.