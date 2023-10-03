3 Males Brandish Guns in Broad Daylight Robbery of Restaurant in St. John

CRUZ BAY — Three males brandished guns and demanded money from employees at a restaurant in St. John on Friday afternoon.

The incident began about 1:00 p.m. when two individuals at a Coral Bay restaurant were held up by three males armed with guns and demanding money, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The individuals gave the armed males their money and the males subsequently left the area in an unknown direction,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-693-8880 ext. 5207 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.