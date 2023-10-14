No Relief In Sight From The High Heat

SAN JUAN — The hot temperatures don’t stop. At least until Monday, we could have highs near the daily record.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands have not become any better organized this afternoon.

Environmental conditions are becoming more conducive for further development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form within the next couple of days while the system moves westward or west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

Additional information on this system, including gale warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…90 percent.