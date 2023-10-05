‘5 Males’ Rob Taxi Driver and Passengers at Gunpoint at Westin Resort in St. John

CRUZ BAY Virgin Islands Police are searching for “five males” who robbed a taxi driver at gunpoint after blocking the egress of the vehicle with their own ride Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the Westin Resort at 9:44 p.m. after receiving a call from taxi driver whose vehicle was blocked in the roadway “by five males with guns,” according to the VIPD.

“They demanded valuables from the taxi driver and the passengers, who were visiting the island,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The males then left the area in an unknown direction.”

No one was injured during the incident, which occurred as the taxi driver was dropping off his fares at the resort, according to Chichester.

“There’s an operational plan in place to eradicate these rash of robberies that’s been taking place,” St. Thomas, St. John, Water Island Chief Steven Phillip stated. “We’ve expanded our patrols and will have more visibility. We will not allow these individuals to have our community live in fear, the VIPD is committed to take away these opportunities from these criminals.”

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation

Bureau at 340-693-8880 ext. 5207 or Crime Stoppers USVI in complete confidence at 1-800-222-8477.