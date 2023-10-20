Tropical Storm Tammy Headed To Guadeloupe First

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Tammy continues to gain strength as it moves closer to the Lesser Antilles.

As of this morning, Tammy is moving west-northwest at 8 mph and has maximum winds around 60 mph.

Tammy is forecast to become a hurricane as it moves closer to the eastern Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda, Sint Maarten/Saint Martin, St. Barts and Anguilla.

Tammy is expected to skirt Martinique, Dominica, Montserrat, St. Kitts & Nevis, Statia and Saba on its way towards the Leeward Islands tonight.

The system will be spinning east of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the weekend.

Puerto Rico may experience some heavy rain, especially in the eastern part of the island.

Tammy is projected to take a sharp turn to the north and back out into the Atlantic over the weekend and early next week.