Cop Killer Indicted On 13 Counts By Feds

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A grand jury indictment filed Friday increased the number of federal charges against Richardson Dangleben Jr., who is awaiting trial for two separate murders on St. Thomas.

Dangleben, 51, was arrested by Virgin Islands Police in the killing of Keith Jennings in February, and he was arrested again in July for the killing of Virgin Islands Police Detective Delberth Phipps Jr.

Dangleben was charged in a two-count complaint filed in U.S. District Court with killing Phipps while he was in performance of his official duties, a local crime under the V.I. Code, which carries the possibility of life in prison without parole. He also was charged with the federal crime of possession of a firearm with a removed, obliterated, or altered serial number.

On Friday, a grand jury returned a 13-count indictment, charging Dangleben with killing Phipps and trying to kill another officer at the scene.

The charges include first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts each of first-degree and third-degree assault, use of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death, two counts of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, receipt of a firearm while under indictment for a crime punishable by more than a year in prison, and wearing body armor during the commission of a violent crime.

In July, Federal Public Defender Matthew Campbell asked the court to dismiss the charge of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He argued that as a result of a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision, the statute requiring firearms to have legible serial numbers violates the right to keep and bear arms enshrined in the Second Amendment.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy denied the motion on October 3. He found that the serial number regulation is consistent with the country’s historical tradition, and there were analogous colonial-era regulations intended to curb the black-market gun trade, “and the risk of those firearms entering dangerous hands.”

Dangleben is a licensed gun owner who used his registered firearm to shoot and kill 68-year-old Jennings in Hospital Ground on Feb. 24. He called 911 himself and reported the shooting, claiming he acted in self-defense.

Virgin Islands Police spoke to witnesses who contradicted Dangleben’s account, and arrested him on first-degree murder charges. Dangleben was released from jail after his parents posted their home to secure his $80,000 bond and said they would act as his third-party custodians.

Virgin Islands Superior Court Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis ordered him to stay away from the area of Hospital Ground, where the shooting took place.

But Dangleben returned to the area on July 4, armed with two guns and a bulletproof vest, according to federal charging documents.

Concerned citizens called 911 and police said Dangleben opened fire on responding officers, killing Phipps, a seven-year veteran of the VIPD.

Police had seized Dangleben’s legal firearm after he killed Jennings, and have not said how Dangleben obtained two additional firearms and a bulletproof vest.

He is currently in a federal jail in Puerto Rico, and is being held without bail while he awaits trial. He was scheduled to appear in Virgin Islands Superior Court in September, but the parties agreed to postpone proceedings as they coordinate scheduling and travel arrangements for Dangleben with federal authorities.

“I want to be clear that any act of violence toward our law enforcement officers is

unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said. “Such acts will be met

with swift and forceful consequences and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Virgin Islands Attorney General Ariel Smith said: “Officer Phipps bravely responded

to a criminal act in progress when his life was taken during the cowardly act of murder. The

death of an officer in the line of duty is a loss that affects the entire community, and we

expect justice to be served in a manner that reflects the ultimate sacrifice he made. The V.I.

Department of Justice (VIDOJ) looks forward to continued collaboration with USDOJ in

the pursuit of justice for the Virgin Islands community.”

Virgin Islands Police Chief Steven Phillip said: “We stand united as a community in

the pursuit of justice for our fallen Police Detective. This indictment is a significant

milestone and serves as a testament to the relentless dedication and steadfast commitment

of our law enforcement family, who have tirelessly worked to bring this individual to

account. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the community for your unwavering support

throughout this painful journey, and we assure you that we will spare no effort to ensure

that justice is served for Detective Phipps and his grieving family. Together, we will

continue to stand strong against violence, as we work towards creating a safer and more

peaceful community for all.”

“Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line daily to serve and protect

others,” said Joseph Gonzalez, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI San Juan Field Office,

which covers the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. “The FBI will not stand idly by while

delinquents display no respect for authority and instill fear in their communities. We will

investigate these cases fiercely to bring those responsible to justice. Detective Phipps was a

hero, and the FBI will stand by those he left behind in our commitment to curtail violence

and bring peace to the communities we serve.”