Man Who Threw Rocks At Cars In School Parking Lot Charged With Burglary

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man suspected of throwing rocks at cars in a school parking lot in St. Thomas was charged with burglary.

Kadeem J. Barnes, 34, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, vandalism, damage to a vehicle and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau along with patrol officers were dispatched Thursday to the Calvary Christian Academy to investigate a burglary, vandalism, and damage to vehicle incident, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Kadeem J. Barnes, 34, of St. Thomas.

“Kadeem Barnes was seen throwing rocks at vehicles in the parking lot of Calvary Christian Academy,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Later on that day Barnes was apprehended and transported to Richard Callwood Command where he confessed to burglary, vandalism, causing damage to vehicles, according to Chichester.

Barnes was then placed under arrest and taken into official custody. His bail was set at $25,000.00.

Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation

Bureau, Chief’s Office or Detective Brian Bedminster at 340-774-2211 ext. 5573 or Crime

Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.