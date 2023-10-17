No Way To Beat The Heat This October

SAN JUAN — Another hot day with heat indices of 108 to 111 degrees in most of the coastal areas of north, east and west of Puerto Rico, as well as the US Virgin Islands. For the north-central, heat indices will be 112 degrees or more, where an excessive heat advisory is in effect.

Moderate to locally heavy rain activity due to local effects and the proximity of a strike on the induced surface just east of the islands.

Low risk of offshore currents for all coastal areas.

Meanwhile, a broad area of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic, about midway between the Windward Islands and the Cabo Verde Islands, is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression will likely form during the next few days while the system moves westward to west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…80 percent.