Child Molester Asymo Lion Prentice of St. Croix Finally Gets His Day In Court

KINGSHILL — A St. Croix man, who has been in a legal limbo after serving jail time for violating sex offender registration requirements, may finally be headed to Georgia to face prosecution in that state.
Asymo Lion Prentice, 31, of St. Croix, was convicted in 2008 of child molestation and sentenced to serve 15 years in Atlanta, “however, he was released on parole for good behavior after serving eight years,” according to a previous statement issued by the Justice Department. “After Prentice’s release, he traveled back to the Virgin Islands and registered as a Tier 2 sex offender. He was therefore required to register every six months for 25 years.”
VIDOJ mug shot of Asymo Lion Prentice, 31, of St. Croix
Georgia officials charged him with felony violation of the state sex offender registry after he failed to appear for his annual check-in appointment in Oct. 2020, and Prentice failed to update his Virgin Islands registration on March 10, 2021 as required, according to Superior Court records.
Prentice was arraigned in Superior Court for failure to comply with registration requirements, Virgin Islands Attorney General Ariel Smith said.
Prentice also has an outstanding warrant from Fulton County, Georgia for a violation of probation based on his conviction of Child Molestation in 2008, according to AG Smith.
Prentice, a registered sex offender was apprehended by Virgin Islands Department of Justice (DOJ) Special Agents (SID) and Sex Offender Registry Notification Act (SORNA) Unit on September 11, 2023, at the DOJ Office of the Attorney General, St. Croix.
Prentice pled not guilty during his arraignment on September 18th. During his advice of hearing
held on September 13, Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris set bail conditions to include posting of a
fully secured bond of $5,500.00 and 24-hour house arrest with the use of an electronic monitor, a
third-party custodian approved by the people of the Virgin Islands, report to probation once a week,
no unlawful contact, direct or indirect with any victims or witnesses in this case and must not
violate any laws of the Virgin Islands.
Prentice remains incarcerated until he finds a suitable third party custodian and pays the full bail amount. Prentice will be extradited to Atlanta to fulfill his obligations for his probation conditions once the U.S. Virgin Islands receives a governor’s warrant from Georgia. During the advice of rights hearing, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office requested his extradition and Prentice declined to sign the waiver of extradition.
Prentice was sentenced to serve 15 years in Atlanta, Georgia, after he was convicted of child
molestation charges in 2008, however, he was released on parole for good behavior after serving
eight years. After Prentice’s release, he traveled back to the Virgin Islands and registered as a Tier 2
sex offender. He was therefore required to register every six months for 25 years.
A team of Special Agents from the VIDOJ and SORNA unit, with the assistance of U.S. Marshals
and other local and federal agencies, routinely conducts unannounced inspections of registered
sexual offenders to verify their locations and other personal information, such as their work and
home addresses.
The Attorney General/VIDOJ is legally mandated to administer and enforce the sex offender registration laws. Within three business days of arriving at a new location, a registered sexual offender must notify the VIDOJ of his/her name, residence, temporary lodging information,
vehicle information, Internet identifiers, telephone numbers, school information, and employment
status.
Registered sexual offenders in the territory are prosecuted by the Attorney General for either
failing to register or not keeping their registration current, as required by this law, and if convicted,
the penalty is a fine of not less than $3,000.00 or more than $5,000.00, or imprisonment for not
less than three months nor more than two years, or both.
The law also provides that it is an offense to assist a sex offender to evade the registration requirements, which carries a fine of not less than $1,000.00 nor more than $2,000.00, or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.
In 1997, the Virgin Islands enacted its first sex offender registration statute and in 2006, the Adam
Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act of 2006 was enacted by Congress. Title I of that Act is
known as the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act or SORNA.
This Act established a new baseline standard for states to track sex offenders, which required more unity and cooperation among jurisdictions in the registration and notification process.
The sex offender registry is available for public view at https://usvi.nsopw.gov/
2 thoughts on “Child Molester Asymo Lion Prentice of St. Croix Finally Gets His Day In Court”
Yall trying to build a case off ah what??
Secondly he served all his time already…
When he was calling to sign In yall keep telling him call back cause the system down.. The system don’t be down ,yall does be trying to jail people over bullshit… He ain’t no child molester , he definitely ain’t going back to no ATLANTA to faces any charges cause he already did his time n paper work already prove it…
Yall must stop trying to build a case of ah feelings lol the same probation officer along with the police took advantage of my brother situation and beat him up while arresting him.
We do have proof of his brusies etc..
We have proof that his time was served..
So O’Reilly tell me why u still harassing my brother from time he bin young??
Why do u go around the place stalking your paroles??
Why did u threatening my stepfather telling him if he don’t speak up about my brother whereabouts u going to arrest him..
You know how to find my brother , u know where he works cause u park across the street and watch him on several occasions..
How many times you went where his girlfriend live and park outside across the street under a tree like nobody can’t see u cooping them..
The government here n the official sucks..
Stop trying to build a case off ah air , well knowing yall have no proof of anything.!
Why is u lying saying he never called in for his signing in when he have everything recored..
The government here is full ah shit n all yall does be doing dirty deeds under the table , building case off ah feelings n hurt emotions ..
He don’t have no outstanding warrants so tell me how u trying to jail someone who already served his time??
Tell the of the Virgin Islands how u trying to build a case off ah feelings..
You have no proof of a warrant from Georgia..
Why did u threatening my stepfather while u was looking for my brother when u well know how to find him..
Why did the officer beat up my brother.?
Why did you people dow at the probation office told him the system was down when yall know it wasn’t??
Do yall know we ha e everything on record and yall is trying to build paper work off ah feelings..
So tell me how u does sleep at night Mr.Smith or whoever the fuck u be well knowing this young man did nothing wrong.!
Tell me how yall sleep at night after all yall lies and allegations yall does be telling about ppl..
Who does look over yall paper work??
Who is going to clean out the government from all the criminals working with criminals?