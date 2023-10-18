Tropical Storm Tammy Forms In Atlantic, NHC Says

SAN JUAN — Tropical Storm Tammy has formed in the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said this afternoon.

Tammy is located 625 miles east of the Windward Islands, according to the NHC. It is moving west at 23 mph.

Tammy has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbados, Dominica and Martinique, and Guadeloupe, the NHC said.

The center of Tammy is expected to turn west-northwest by tomorrow night and northwest by Friday or Saturday, according to the NHC. The center is expected to pass near or over the Leeward Islands over the weekend.

The storm is expected to gradually strengthen over the next several days.

The NHC will begin issuing advisories on the tropical storm beginning at 5 p.m. today.