Tropical Storm Has 80 Percent Chance To Reach Caribbean; Flooding As Early As Friday

SAN JUAN — You can expect variable weather conditions with occasional showers and thunderstorms today.

A stray in high levels will affect the local area. This means the afternoon hours could bring some rainy and thundery conditions.

Get your umbrellas ready and stay tuned for any updates!

EAST OF THE WINDWARD ISLANDS

Showers and thunderstorms expected are associated with a broad area of low pressure located about 850 miles east of the Windward Islands continue to show signs of organization, however it is not yet clear if the system has a well-defined surface circulation.

Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so while the system moves westward to west-northwestward across the western tropical Atlantic toward the Lesser Antilles.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system, and watches may be required for some of the islands later today.

Additional information, including storm warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

Regardless of development, this system has the potential to bring gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and flooding to portions of the Lesser Antilles beginning Friday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…80 percent.