Hurricane Tammy Stalls, Expected To Bring Flooding, Choppy Seas To USVI, Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Tammy which is currently located just east of Martinique.

Due to unstable weather conditions, there is the chance that flooding will occur across our local islands from frequent showers and thunderstorms.

An easterly swell from #Tammy is causing hazardous marine conditions throughout the weekend, especially for the northeastern regional waters.

Southwestern Caribbean Sea

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far southwestern Caribbean Sea are associated with a broad area of low pressure.

Some slow development of this system is possible this weekend and early next week while it moves slowly westward over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

The disturbance is forecast to move inland over Central America Monday or early Tuesday, and no further development is expected after that time.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.