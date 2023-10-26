Mariners Can Expect Swells, Landlubbers An ‘Excessive Rain Event,’ NWS Says

SAN JUAN — Plenty of tropical moisture and favorable upper-level conditions will bring periods of showers and thunderstorms across the local islands Friday into early the next week.

As a result, there is an elevated risk of Flooding across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, according to the National Weather Service.

A surface trough from the east will merge into moisture being pulled into post-Tropical cyclone Tammy well north of the area.

A low developing slowly off the coast of Colombia will extend northeast into the area and pull considerable moisture across the local islands.

This will bring heavy rains beginning later on Friday and continuing into the weekend with steadily increasing impacts.

The atmosphere remains very moist Wednesday through Friday next week creating considerable potential for hazardous weather in the USVI and Puerto Rico.

Total rainfall over southeast and east Puerto Rico will likely exceed 10-12 inches by that time. It is possible that the USVI will see at least seven inches of rain through Wednesday.