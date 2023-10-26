Royal Caribbean raises annual profit forecast on steady demand

MIAMI — Royal Caribbean Group raised its full-year profit forecast today, backed by higher ticket prices as well as steady demand from affluent customers for leisure travel.

Shares in the company rose over 2% in premarket trading today.

After months of being hindered by pandemic-related restrictions, cruise operators are now reaping the rewards as travelers gravitate to cruises that offer a range of fun activities under one roof and are cheaper compared to taking a land-based holiday such as that to a theme park.

This has given Royal Caribbean and its competitors the ability to further hike up itinerary prices, especially in North America and Europe, as occupancy levels now approach pre-pandemic levels.

The cruise company said occupancy in the third quarter was 109.7%, up from 105% reported in the second quarter.

The company expects annual adjusted profit between $6.58 and $6.63 per share, compared with its earlier forecast of $6.00 to $6.20.

REUTERS

Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel