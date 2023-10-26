Royal Caribbean raises annual profit forecast on steady demand

Royal Caribbean raises annual profit forecast on steady demand

Posted on by John McCarthy

MIAMI — Royal Caribbean Group raised its full-year profit forecast today, backed by higher ticket prices as well as steady demand from affluent customers for leisure travel.

Shares in the company rose over 2% in premarket trading today.

After months of being hindered by pandemic-related restrictions, cruise operators are now reaping the rewards as travelers gravitate to cruises that offer a range of fun activities under one roof and are cheaper compared to taking a land-based holiday such as that to a theme park.

Royal Caribbean raises annual profit forecast on steady demand

This has given Royal Caribbean and its competitors the ability to further hike up itinerary prices, especially in North America and Europe, as occupancy levels now approach pre-pandemic levels.

The cruise company said occupancy in the third quarter was 109.7%, up from 105% reported in the second quarter.

The company expects annual adjusted profit between $6.58 and $6.63 per share, compared with its earlier forecast of $6.00 to $6.20.

REUTERS

Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *