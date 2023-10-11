Secretary of State Blinken Congratulates Curaçao On Its National Day

On behalf of the people of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Curaçao as you celebrate Curaçao Day.

Our longstanding friendship is a testament to the people-to-people ties, shared history, and common values that bind us. The United States and Curaçao will continue working together to disrupt transnational criminal networks and make life safer for all our citizens.

Together, we are expanding economic opportunity by investing our time and resources into education and entrepreneurship. Through regional initiatives such as the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis (PACC 2030), we are partnering with Caribbean institutions to improve Caribbean resilience and our ability to face future challenges.

Wishing the people of Curaçao a happy Curaçao Day and looking forward to continuing to build a brighter future for our peoples.