USVI Hopes T.S. Philippe Will Drop Rain

SAN JUAN — The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Philippe, located just east of the Leeward Islands.

Philippe finally begins to move northwest and is expected to pass near the northern Leeward Islands later today.

Even so, NO DIRECT IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED for the U.S, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

In any case, the outer bands of Philippe will bring rainy and gusty conditions for the next few days.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the next seven days.