USVI Goes 0-4 in Caribbean Baseball Cup

SAN JUAN — The U.S. Virgin Islands’ national baseball team wrapped up play this weekend in the fifth Caribbean Baseball Cup tournament, held in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The USVI finished the four-team tournament — hosted by the Caribbean Baseball Confederation — with an 0-4 record, suffering losses to Cuba (11-1), Curacao (16-2) and twice to host-team Puerto Rico (8-0 and 5-3).

Cuba went undefeated in tournament play to win the Caribbean Baseball Cup title, finishing with a 3-1 victory over Curacao in the gold medal game. Puerto Rico finished third, followed by the USVI.

The tournament began Monday, October 2, but play was delayed for three days due to the heavy rain and winds brought on by Tropical Storm Philippe.

The U.S. Virgin Islands was the lowest-ranked team (No. 63) of the Caribbean Baseball Cup’s four entries, according to the latest rankings by the World Baseball and Softball Confederation. Cuba was the highest-ranked at No. 8, with Puerto Rico at 11th and Curacao at 29th.