Police investigating after man shot dead near Rosie’s Bar In Frederiksted

FREDERIKSTED — Police are investigating after a man was shot dead near a bar in Frederiksted town late Sunday night.

Jemmason B. Charles, 49, was positively identified by a family member as the shooting victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The incident began about about 11:06 p.m. when the 911 Emergency Call Center got a report of shots being fired in Frederiksted town near Rosie’s Bar, according to the VIPD.

“Responding officers were notified of a gunshot victim in the area,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “Upon officers’ arrival they observed a black male on the ground, south of the Credit Union building.”

Charles appeared to have multiple gunshots wounds to his upper body, according to Chichester.

Emergency Medical Service personnel were on scene and found no signs of life from the victim, she said.

Charles was arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Dupert Knowles III on March 16, 2010.

Sunday night’s killing was the 34th homicide in the territory for 2023 so far. There have been 18 murders in St. Croix and 16 murders in St. Thomas.

If you have any information which might be helpful to the police investigation, please contact the VIPD at 911.