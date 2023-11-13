Help Police Find Luis Santiago Wanted For Domestic Violence On St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED — Police need your help to find a man wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident on St. Croix.

Luis Santiago, 40, of Mars Hill, is wanted for simple assault and battery, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Santiago is an Hispanic male with brown eyes, black hair and a brown complexion. He stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

The suspect is known to frequent Canebrake Apartments in Mars Hill and Level Up Gas Station in Hogensborg on St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

Police did not say on social media if Santiago is now in official custody. But he is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court this morning.

If you see Luis Santiago, or you know his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or make contact with police officer S. Velez, at the Wilbur Francis Command 340-712-6063 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.