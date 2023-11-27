Citizen Out For A Morning Walk In Estate Jealousy Finds A Dead Body

KINGSHILL — A person out for a leisurely stroll in Estate Jealousy got an unexpected surprise — a dead body.

The discovery was reported at 9:47 a.m. Thursday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said in a news release.

Morgue attendants collected the remains for police, according to the VIPD.

The remains have not been identified because the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, police said.

Authorities believe the person was a male because the corpse had a “big black and gray beard,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Cause of death also could not be determined at this time, according to Chichester.

Identification of the remains are also pending the results of DNA analysis.

Estate Jealousy is near the Virgin Islands National Guard headquarters on St. Croix.

The case is currently being investigated by the VIPD Criminal Investigation Bureau.

VIPD is asking the community if they have a family member who is missing to please call 911 or the CIB tip line at 340-778-4850.