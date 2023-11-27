Cops Continue To Search For Armed Former Firefighter Wanted For Attempted Murder

CHRISTIANSTED — Police continue to search for an armed former firefighter who is wanted for attempted murder on St. Croix.

Joseph Greaux, 39, of St. Thomas, is wanted for attempted murder and assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began when an adult female reported to 911 that her ex-boyfriend, Joseph Greaux, discharged shots at her friend near Value Pack Gas Station in La Grande Princesse at 10:22 p.m. Friday, according to the VIPD.

“Officers traveled and found spent casings on the roadway and several casings at the service station,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Greaux exited his vehicle (a gray Acura TSX), then approached the victim’s vehicle armed with a gun, according to Chichester.

As the driver drove away, Greaux discharged three shots at the vehicle, the VIPD spokeswoman said.

“While his ex-girlfriend stood outside the vehicle, Greaux started to assault her causing injuries to her mouth, chin and arms,” Chichester said.

Police are asking anyone with information about Joseph Greaux, either his whereabouts or information on this case, to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau tip line at 340-778-4850 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.