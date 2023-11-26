Help Cops Find Chad Collins Wanted For Assault and Battery on St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — Police need your help today to find a wanted man on St. Croix.

Chad M. Collins, 41, is wanted for simple assault and battery-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Collins is a white male with blue eyes, a light complexion and hair in a long gray ponytail. He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall and his weight is unknown.

Some distinguishing features Collins has are that he is missing several teeth, according to the VIPD.

Collins is known to frequent the Mount Pellier, Princess Condos, Christiansted town, Morningstar and Christiansted harbor areas of St. Croix.

The suspect owns a boat called “Irish Eyes” and is frequently on it.