Costa Rican native who brought 4,104 pounds of marijuana by sea gets 4 years in prison

CHRISTIANSTED — A Costa Rican native who brought 4,104 pounds of marijuana to the United States by sea got nearly four years in prison from a federal judge.

Keyran Coto Lopez, 28, of San José, was sentenced to 46 months of incarceration following his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute marijuana onboard a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said.

According to court documents, on November 7, 2022, while on patrol in international waters in the Eastern Pacific, the United States Coast Guard Cutter Campbell intercepted a go-fast vessel operating approximately 65 nautical miles South of Boca Chica, Panama, with no physical

flag flown and no registration documents.

Coast Guard officials also observed contraband on the deck of the go-fast vessel and three individuals later identified as Lopez, Alonso Hernandez-Hernandez and Luis Orellana-Orellana onboard.

All three occupants claimed to be nationals of Costa Rica and claimed Colombian nationality for the go-fast vessel.

The Colombian government neither confirmed nor denied nationality of the vessel thereby subjecting it to the jurisdiction of the United States.

A search of the go-fast vessel resulted in the recovery of 4,104 pounds of marijuana.

Hernandez-Hernandez and Orellana-Orellana also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

This case was investigated by the United States Coast Guard and the U.S. Drug Enforcement

Administration. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa P. Ortiz.