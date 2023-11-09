St. Croix Man Who Sneaked Glock ‘Switches’ Into Airport Enters Guilty Plea

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man who was caught red handed bringing Glock “switches” into the local airport has admitted to his guilt in federal court.

Princeton Jameson, 33, of Frederiksted, was sentenced by Judge Wilma A. Lewis to 38 months incarceration after pleading guilty to possession of a machine gun, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said.

According to court documents, in October 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Henry Rohlsen Airport seized “Glock Chips” or “Glock Switches,” two pistols, pistol components and ammunition that Jameson smuggled in his luggage when he traveled from the U.S. mainland to St. Croix.

Glock Switches are devices used to convert Glock pistols from semiautomatic into fully automatic firing mode, according to U.S. Attorney Smith.

Former Governor Kenneth E. Mapp pardoned a “Princeton Jameson” for a second-degree murder conviction in December of 2018.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Evan