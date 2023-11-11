Driver without license plates arrested for illegal gun possession near Sunny Isle

CHRISTIANSTED — Virgin Islands Police pulled over a motorist for driving without license plates and soon discovered he had an illegal gun in his possession.

Clijon James Hamilton, 27, was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of an unlicensed firearm, according to the VIPD.

Officers on patrol in the Sunny Isles area observed a black Acura TSX being operated without any visible license plates, police said.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle in the vicinity of the old H&H Tire and Battery location, according to police.

During the traffic stop, Hamilton was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm which was discovered under the driver’s seat of the vehicle, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Hamilton was the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop, according to Chichester.

The suspect was subsequently placed under arrest, she said. His bail was set at $50,000.00

Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison pending an advice-of-rights hearing.