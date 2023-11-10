Jilted St. Croix Man Holds St. Thomas Woman At Knife-Point After She Breaks Up With Him

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Croix man is charged with assault after he kidnapped his former girlfriend at knife-point after she broke up with him, authorities said.

Deon McKenzie, 51, was arrested at 10:30 Thursday and charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence, third-degree assault-domestic violence, false imprisonment-domestic violence, simple assault-domestic violence and disturbance of the peace-domestic violence.

No bail was set for McKenzie as per the territory’s domestic violence laws.

VIPD mug shot of Deon McKenzie, 51, of St. Croix

McKenzie’s girlfriend came forward and told police he was the person who assaulted her, according to the VIPD.

“The victim stated that McKenzie became irate when she decided to end their relationship,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The victim also stated that McKenzie shoved her against a wall, placed a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her.”

McKenzie threatened to kill her numerous times and demanded that she not leave, according to Chichester.

The suspect McKenzie surrendered himself into the Domestic Violence Unit and now faces multiple

domestic violence related charges, police said.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Domestic Violence Bureau.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to notify the Domestic Violence Bureau at 340-774-2211.