Ecuadorian Gets Nearly 6 Years In Prison For Smuggling Cocaine Into The United States

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A native of Ecuador was given a nearly six-year prison term for his role in smuggling 1,748 pounds of cocaine into U.S. territorial waters.

Nestor Vera Escalante of Quito was sentenced to 70 months incarceration on his conviction of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine while on board a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said.

Escalante pleaded guilty before Chief U.S. District Judge Robert A. Molloy on February 28, 2023.

According to court documents, on July 12, 2021, while on routine patrol, the United States Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk intercepted a low-profile vessel located 125 nautical miles south, southwest of Isla De Molpelo, Colombia.

The vessel was in international waters and displayed no signs of nationality. The vessel also

exhibited suspicious factors including the low-profile construction, no navigation lights, and operation in a known drug vector.

The vessel was later determined to be without nationality, thus subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.

Upon inspection of the low-profile vessel, Escalante, Jairo Riascos Preciado and Inocencio

Espana Castillo, both of Columbia, were found onboard.

Also found onboard were 793 kilograms of cocaine inside the hull of the vessel. Preciado and Castillo pleaded guilty on February 13, 2023, and Preciado was sentenced on July 7, 2023, to 100

months incarceration. Castillo still awaits sentencing.

This case was investigated by the United States Coast Guard (USCG), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

It was prosecuted by United States Attorney Delia L. Smith and Assistant United States Attorney Natasha Baker.