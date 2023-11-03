Colombian Illegal Snaked His Way Through 3 Caribbean Countries Before Trying St. John

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A Colombian man made his way through three Caribbean countries before trying to sneak into the U.S. Virgin Islands by boat.

Yezid Otero-Reyes, 30, of Bogotá, was found guilty of illegally entering the United States following a trial before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said.

According to evidence introduced at trial, On June 14, 2023, Otero-Reyes arrived at the Cyril B. King Airport and attempted to board a United Airlines flight to Dulles, Virginia.

During the preboarding inspection, Otero-Reyes presented no documentation of United States citizenship, legal residency nor entry.

When interviewed, Otero-Reyes stated that he departed Columbia on May 5, 2023, and traveled to the Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, and Sint Maarten.

On June 4, 2023, Otero-Reyes paid his traffickers $2,500.00 to illegally transport him by boat to St. John.

Immediately after his conviction, Judge Miller sentenced Otero-Reyes to time served.

This case was investigated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Natasha L. Baker.