Two badly burned in 3-alarm structural fire after explosion in Tabor & Harmony

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Two people were badly burned after an explosion caused a structural fire at a residence in Estate Tabor & Harmony in St. Thomas on Saturday morning, Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services said.

The response began at 10:56 a.m. when VIFEMS responded to a distress call from 911

dispatch reporting an explosion with possible injuries.

After getting the emergency call, Lima Co was immediately dispatched to the scene, VIFEMS spokeswoman Jonelle-Alexis Jackson said.

Two units from Lima Co, along with units from Echo, Hotel, and Tango Co, were deployed to address the situation, according to Jackson.

Two ambulances, along with off-duty VIFEMS members and the St. Thomas Rescue team, arrived

on the scene.

The initial assessment revealed a structure on the eastern side of the location fully engulfed in flames.

The EMS Unit promptly provided care and transported two victims with serious burn injuries to SRMC for further treatment.

Recognizing the complexity of the incident, members of the Prevention and Investigation Unit

promptly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the

explosion and subsequent fire.

The incident demanded a coordinated response, involving 10 on-duty firefighters and multiple off-duty personnel from St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix, as well as St. Thomas Rescue team

members.

Their collaborative efforts played a pivotal role in successfully managing the incident.

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing, and VIFEMS is working diligently to

uncover further details.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

VIFEMS expresses its gratitude to all personnel and agencies involved for their swift response and

dedicated efforts in managing this challenging incident.

“The safety and well-being of our community remain our top priority, and VIFEMS is committed to ensuring a thorough investigation and the provision of any necessary support to those affected,” it said.