Police Shoot Armed Robbery Suspect in Market Square St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Virgin Islands police said officers shot an armed robbery suspect during a foot pursuit in Market Square St. Thomas on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to an attempted armed robbery around 4:47 p.m. in Market Square St. Thomas, according to the VIPD. A suspect connected to the robbery was soon spotted in the area.

“While responding, officers encountered an individual in the area of Market Square who discharged several shots at the officers,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “Officers returned fire and the suspect was shot.”

The circumstances of this officer-involved shooting are currently under investigation internally by the VIPD Criminal Investigation Bureau.

People had much to say on social media about the police operation in St. Thomas this weekend.

“Way to engage the suspects and take care of business!” Lakeisha Adams said. “Proactive policing prevents this kind of criminal activity!!!”

“Mess around and find out,” Jay Ace said.

“Prayers for safety and souls to be saved in the midst of chaos,” Lisa Clark said. “Love you guys.”

“Just got into St. Thomas yesterday and we were right on that street when it happened!” Tammy Lynn said. “Crazy!”

“This is the guy that was shot and killed they say,” Leon Swan said.

“Tourists are going to stop coming here,” Larita Lulu Hollen said.