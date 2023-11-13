New York Jets Pregame Show Sponsored By The USVI

NEW YORK — The New York Jets’ in-house television production company program “Pregame Central” featured that it was sponsored by the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism for Sunday Night Football.

The Pregame Central program was also sponsored by the USVI Department of Tourism in the previous nine weeks.

The program is available online and by subscription. No information was available about viewership.

The move by tourism was highly controversial in the territory and came with a $10 million price tag.

The majority of tourists visiting St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix come from the northeastern United States.

The Jets (4-5) are currently in third place in the NFC East Division, ahead of only the last place New England Patriots (2-7).