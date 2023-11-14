Mars Hill Man Arrested For Attempting To Perform Sex Acts On 12-Year-Old Girl

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man was arrested for allegedly attempting to perform sex acts on a 12-year-old girl in his own household.

Luis C. Santiago, 40, of Mars Hill, was arrested Sunday and charged with simple assault & battery-domestic violence and first-degree attempted unlawful sexual contact, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on November 7, when a possible sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl was reported at the Ancilmo D. Marshall Command Police Station, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Luis C. Santiago, 40, of Mars Hill in St. Croix.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau were notified and assigned to investigate this complaint, police said.

“During this investigation contact was made with the minor and witnesses, where it was disclosed that Luis C. Santiago, who resided with the minor, forced himself on her and attempted to perform sexual acts,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Santiago surrendered himself to police on Sunday, according to Chichester.

The suspect was advised of his Miranda Rights at that time and denied that he had assaulted the minor, she said.

Santiago was placed under arrest on Sunday, then booked and processed. Bail was not offered and he was transported to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility.

He was scheduled to appear in an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court yesterday.