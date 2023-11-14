NWS Warns of ‘Tidal Event’ for USVI and Puerto Rico by Week’s End

SAN JUAN — Heads up, U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico!

Be on the lookout for a tidal event that should deteriorate maritime and coastal conditions by the end of the working week and this weekend, the National Weather Service said today.

You can visit the National Weather Service website and CARICOOS Operational Wave Forecast for more information.

The NWS’ colleagues at CARICOOS.org offer us additional tools the NWS can use for decision making.

Please stay tuned!