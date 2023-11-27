Details unveiled in officer-involved shooting: Suspect killed, bystander injured

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — New details have emerged, giving insight into Saturday afternoon’s officer-involved shooting that left one man dead and another man injured.

Police divulged that at 4:47 p.m. citizens contacted 911 Emergency Call Center to report a male firing gunshots near the Market Square’s bungalow, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and observed a male with a firearm, who then turned towards the officers and fired several gunshots in their direction, according to the VIPD.

:SUSPECT KILLED: Troy Jameson Normil, 28, of St. Thomas

Officers returned fire striking the male,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Emergency Medical Technicians and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene to provide medical assistance to the male, however concluded that he did not have any signs of life, according to Chichester.

“A second victim who was an innocent bystander was struck at least once about the body during the exchange of gunfire,” she said. “He sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Center by ambulance.”

Emergency Medical Technicians also rendered medical assistance to the second unidentified male.

The deceased male was positively identified by next of kin as 28-year-old Troy Jameson Normil.

Anyone having any information about this incident may contact the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211, the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.